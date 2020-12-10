Police: Pedestrian dies after Owatonna crash

OWATONNA, Minn. (FOX47) — Owatonna Police reported that a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street.

According to a news release from the Owatonna Police Department, police responded to the crash on Tuesday a little after 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Elm Avenue and East Main Street.

Authorities said initial investigation indicates the vehicle was turning right from southbound Elm Avenue onto westbound Main Street and hit the victim in the roadway.

The victim was identified as Lanny Huemann, 79, of Owatonna. Police said the driver of the vehicle was Jerome Schnorenberg, 74, of Owatonna.

Authorities said Huemann was treated at the scene by Mayo Clinic Ambulance EMS staff and taken to the Owatonna Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service. Police said Huemann was later taken by air ambulance to Rochester where he died from his injuries.

Police said neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.