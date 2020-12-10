Sunny and mild today; colder, more winter-like this weekend

Incredibly warm again today

A very mild air mass is lingering in the region today ahead of a cold front that is poised to push into the Upper Mississippi Valley this afternoon, setting the stage for a slightly breezier, but still rather warm Thursday. Sunny skies this morning will slowly be replaced by thickening cloud cover in the afternoon as that front moves in. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s which will be about 20 degrees above the seasonal average, but not quite as warm as the 50s we enjoyed Wednesday. We tied the record high temperature yesterday, incidentally, with a reading of 52 in Rochester.

Colder air will pour into the region tonight and throughout our Friday with thick clouds from another approaching storm system making for a gray and chilly day. A little light snow will develop late in the afternoon in parts of northern Iowa, but little if any accumulation is expected during the day. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-30s with a brisk northeast breeze keeping the wind chill in the 20s.

A wintry weekend

Light snow will continue in much of the area on the northwest side of that system as it marches through the heart of Iowa to our south. A trace amount of snow is expected in southeastern Minnesota with a dusting to as much as a couple of inches will be possible on northeastern Iowa through the morning and early afternoon. High temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 30s woth brisk north winds keeping the wind chill values in the 20s.

Sunday is looking bright, but seasonably cold with sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 30s.

Feeling like December next week

Seasonably cold air will hang around the region through the upcoming week meaning high temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s will be the rule. Expect weak storm systems to bring chances for very light snow Tuesday and Friday, but as it stands right now, little if any accumulation is likely.

Here is your morning weather update from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt:

