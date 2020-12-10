Weekend snow stays to the south

Most of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa will miss out on accumulating snowfall this weekend. Model guidance continues to keep the bulk of the heavy snow well to the SE of the area. Some portions of NE Iowa could see up to 1" of snow, but large accumulations are not expected.

The narrow band of heavy snow will stay between Waterloo and Davenport. Snowfall accumulations in this narrow band could reach near 5"+ in some isolated areas. Travel conditions south of Waterloo are expected to be impacted Friday night through Saturday evening.

With most of the area missing out on snowfall this weekend, we really only have two more chances of accumulating snowfall before Christmas. Light snow will be possible Monday into Tuesday. However, models are hinting at one more strong weather-maker impacting the upper Midwest on Christmas Eve! This might be our best chance to see accumulating snowfall.

Our chances of a "White Christmas" are becoming slimmer by the day. December 24th looks to be our best chance and even that is slim.

With SE Minnesota and NE Iowa likely missing out on snowfall this weekend, this low-pressure system will still change our weather pattern for next week. High temperatures will drop into the lower 30s and upper 20s for highs most of next week.