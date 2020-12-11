Skip to Content

DEED begins issuing payments to student workers affected by pandemic

MINNESOTA (FOX47) — Minnesota high school students who lost their jobs during the pandemic can now receive financial assistance.

On Friday, the state will begin processing payments to student workers, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

This comes after a court decision last week from the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

It ruled that students are eligible for pandemic unemployment assistance through the CARES Act. Up to $28 million could be available to student workers, whose work has been impacted by the pandemic.

DEED is encouraging students to apply as soon as possible.

Click here to apply.

