Despite encouraging trends, state leaders encourage further effort to stop COVID-19 spread

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 47) -- We're getting closer, but it's going to be a while. That's the message from Minnesota leaders on Friday.

With the recent vaccine endorsement, shipments could make it to Minnesota's frontline works as early as next week. Along with this encouraging news, Minnesota also saw its second-highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a 24 hour period: 94. Health care leaders say they are watching that and a lowering trend in overall case numbers with weary eyes.

"Between the vaccines and a lower positivity rate, it may appear to the general public, 'Well what's the big deal? Things are going back good,'" Gov. Tim Walz said Friday. "That lag period is all focused on hospitalizations, death and the pressure on the systems, and that's the thing many of us don't see."

Before this latest pause in the state, Minnesota was recording about 120 COVID cases per 100,000 residents -- that number is now down to about 85. The goal is to keep that number below 10.

While progress has been made in the last three weeks, it's still nowhere near what is needed. Walz was joined by state health leaders and frontline workers Friday to highlight the current situation hospitals are facing. Health care personnel say they are overwhelmed and exhausted.

"We who work in emergency room, in ICUs, in the hospital wards, physicians, as well as nurses, nursing aids, respiratory therapists, even the people who clean the rooms, we are tired," Saint Paul Infectious Disease Associates Physician Dr. Peter Bornstein said. "We have been working double shifts, days without end, for weeks. If not months. And we need your help."

Others echoed Bornstein's sentiments.

"I would argue that the real frontline of defense is you and me: every day Minnesotans," North Memorial Health CEO Dr. Kevin Croston said. "We actually have the power, and the responsibility, to support those who care for us and our loved ones by following the public health measures put in place by the state."

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says the full impact of the Thanksgiving holiday has not been felt yet and won't be clear for another two weeks.

Walz is expected to make an announcement on whether or not he will allow state restrictions to expire or extend, on Wednesday Dec. 16. The current limitations on social gatherings, bars, restaurants, gyms and sports are set to end on Dec. 18.