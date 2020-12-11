Hagedorn joins support of Texas challenge to election results

WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX 47) — In a news release Friday afternoon Minnesota Republican congressman Jim Hagedorn announced he signed onto an amicus brief in the Texas v. Pennsylvania, et al case.

The lawsuit, brought by the State of Texas, is an attempt to invalidate election wins in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin by President-elect Joe Biden.

Minnesota congressmen Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber had already signed onto the brief that now has more than 100 other members of congress supporting it.