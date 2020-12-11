Rochester developer Gus Chafoulias has died

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — Gus Chafoulias, a longtime property developer and community leader in Rochester has passed away.

Chafoulias helped shape Rochester’s skyline with some of the biggest projects downtown including the new Hilton Tower.

He was also involved with the Double Tree and the Galleria at University Square along with apartment buildings and senior living communities.

He was also instrumental in closing 1st Street to create Peace Plaza.

His daughter Ann, posted on social media Friday night that Rochester has lost a legend.

Chafoulias was 85 years old.