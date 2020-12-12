REMEMBERING GUS: Med City residents recall memories of Rochester innovator

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Rochester is mourning the loss of a great developer and community leader this weekend.

Gus Chafoulias died yesterday at age 85. Many longtime Med City residents say it will be hard to replace a visionary who loved the city as much as Gus.

"I mean without Gus, I don't know where we'd be in this town," said Joe Powers, owner of Canadian Honker Restaurant.

Powers remembers the Rochester legend fondly.

"He was extremely helpful for me to get into business. I went to see him at 20. He was my mentor," Powers said. "We were very close friends. He was my second dad. He really was."

Chafoulias was not just important to Powers' career, but in shaping the city of Rochester.

"He was the one that brought skywalks here to Rochester and multiple developments of buildings in the downtown area," Powers said. "He did a lot for senior housing, affordable senior housing."

An innovator who shaped Rochester's skyline by bringing world class hotels downtown, Gus was also remembered as a great person outside of business.

"He's done a lot of things for the community but under the wire, he's done a lot of things for little people like myself that goes unnoticed," said Rochester resident Clement Legault. "We are very, very appreciative of that. We appreciate him and love him."

"He really, really understood that each and every one of us is important in this community," Powers said.

Chafoulias was involved in closing 1st Street to create Peace Plaza. He hoped to make the city more pedestrian friendly and was remembered as an extremely hard worker.

"With his talents and everything, he could have gone to other communities but he loved Rochester, that Mayo Clinic and everything Rochester represents," Powers said. "We truly lost a legend."

Chafoulias developed many projects downtown, including the new Hilton Hotel, the Fontaine Towers apartment building, the Double Tree Hotel and the Galleria at University Square.

However, everyone we spoke to who knew him told us they will remember how he treated people with grace first and foremost.