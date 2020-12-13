Minnesota and Iowa electors share thoughts before casting votes on Monday

Minn. (FOX 47) — The electoral college will cast votes to pick the next president on Monday. Most electors will be voting for the candidate who won the popular vote.

President Donald Trump is projected to win 232 electoral votes and Joe Biden is projected to win 306 votes, making him president-elect.

The minimum amount to be president-elect is 270 votes.

On Monday electors across the United States will cast the final ballots that have projected to go in favor of Joe Biden

“Anybody that’s thinking that something wild is going to happen on the 14th, there will be no large scale surprises,” said Chad Israelson, FOX 47’s political analyst.

In Minnesota, the 10 electors will cast their vote at the State Capitol in the House Chambers. The event will be live-streamed at noon.

Mark Liebow

“I’m really excited about it. This is very cool. It’s a great honor to have been chosen by the people in the first congressional district Democrats,” said Mark Leibow.

Leibow is a Mayo Clinic doctor, and the husband of Rep. Tina Liebling. He is also one of the state’s electors.

In Minnesota, electors are bound, meaning they have to vote for the candidate that won the popular vote. That person is Joe Biden.

“You can’t be a faithless elector, because the law won’t let you be it. If I tried to vote for somebody else they’d pull me out and replace me with my alternate. And she would go ahead and vote for the right people. But that’s not a problem. I have every intention of voting for who I’m supposed to,” Liebow said.

In Iowa, there are six electors. President Donald Trump won the popular vote for the state.

Thad Nearmyer

Thad Nearmyer, a hog farmer in Central Iowa is one of the electors.

“I am just like a poor farm kid going to town to cast my ballot but truthfully, it’s a great honor to do it,” Nearmyer said.

Iowa electors vote at their state capitol at 10:30 a.m. and it will also be live-streamed.

Nearmyer said Iowa electors are also bound to the state.

“And there’s no way I would not support the president. Whether I was bound or not bound I would definitely support him,” he said.

Nausheena Hussain

Nausheena Hussain, is another Minnesota Elector, she runs a woman’s civic engagement non-profit, and is one of few people of color holding the elector role. “Representation matters and I think our democracy needs to reflect all of us and that is one of the reasons I pursued taking on this position, because I wanted to represent the state of Minnesota. “

She said on Sunday, the electors had to check-in and there was a brief orientation on what to expect. In the past, the public could witness the event.

“The electors are going to walk into the room. We will be practicing social distance, we will be masked. There will be hand sanitizers. Our temperatures are going to be checked. We are then going to take our oath,” Hussain said.





For the oath as many are using a bible, she will be post-it large Quran that Muslim lawmakers used when sworn into office, and each signed the book after.

“Keith Ellison, Ilhan Omar, school board members and where those two post it notes that’s where I am going to sign,” she said.

She also believes electors will be writing the candidate’s name to cast the vote.

But after the vote cast, it heads to U.S. lawmakers

“In January when the electoral college results go to the House of Representatives If one member objects to the results. Then the house of representatives has to have an individual vote on the election results. But it’s a democratic majority,” Israelson said.

Projections put Joe Biden as president-elect. By Jan. 6. things will be officials.

Nearmyer wishes Trump will pull through.

“Here in Iowa, we did our jobs in electing the president. He won by seven percent in Iowa. And I am happy about we can’t control what happens in other states I hope he can manage to do good but it doesn’t look good at the moment.”

Israelson said there are 32 states where electors have to vote for the popular vote winner.

In the 2016 presidential election, Minnesota had one elector that voted for Bernie Sanders even though Hilary won the popular vote.

Each elector has an alternate and the alternate will vote if the original is unable to or votes for the non-popular vote winner.

