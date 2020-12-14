BEGINNING OF THE END: Rochester health leaders prepare to administer COVID-19 vaccines

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Someday we’ll read about Dec. 14, 2020 in history books.

“It’s hard not to get emotional when we saw the boxes being unloaded,” Olmsted Medical Center President and practicing OBGYN, James Hoffman said.

975 vials of COVID-19 vaccinations were delivered to the hospital early Monday morning.

“We’ve been anticipating this day,” OMC Pharmacy Services Director Anna Baldwin said. “To be able to tell the staff that’s it’s here, we delivered it, it’s a really exciting, rewarding moment for us.”

Olmsted Medical Center, North Memorial and Sanford Health-Bemidji were the first three hospitals in Minnesota to receive the vaccine.

Olmsted Medical Center was chosen as the South Eastern hub because of it's ability to store the vials in an ultra cold freezer.

The 975 doses are currently being kept in an ultra cold freezer, which remains between -70 and -80 degrees Celsius. Operating as a hub, OMC will administer 440 doses to hospital staffers and and the other 535 through southeast Minnesota.

But while the doses have been delivered, they won’t be injected into frontline workers directly treating COVID-19 patients until Dec. 21. due to state guidance.

“This next week will all be focused on education, training and further rollout distribution of the vaccine,” Director of Plants, Safety, Security and Emergency Operations Tom Graham said.

The distribution plan from the state focuses on safety first, then speed.

“I don’t think people understand how momentous this is,” OMC Chief Medical Officer Randy Hemann said. “When you’re in something really momentous, you don’t realize that it’s happening.”

Hemann compares it to WWII and even the Spanish Flu 100 years ago. He says he believes what makes the public most hesitant about taking the vaccine is the speed of the research. He encourages people to ask experts questions if they have them.

"I think from what we know, I know I would be the first in line [to take the vaccine]," Hemann said. "I would put my family in front me to get the shot, from what I know at this time."

Hoffman agrees that the research is remarkable.

"Three to four years was kind of the benchmark to get a vaccine that's normally put out," he said. "To have one put out in 38 weeks is truly, truly amazing. Thankful is what I feel right now."

After months of tireless research, Monday's delivery marks the beginning of the end.

"It's really the beginning to the solution to this," Baldwin said. "We can finally start contributing to moving this forward."