Cool conditions stick around

Temperatures out the door this morning were definitely on the brisk side - a few areas saw temperatures in the single digits while almost all areas saw sub-zero wind chills.

Unfortunately, similar conditions will be on the way for the next few mornings. Low temperatures will continue to dip into the teens with widespread single-digits wind chills. We'll gradually start to warm things up as we head into the later part of the week.

High temperatures will be cool but seasonable for Tuesday, topping out in the mid-20s for most of the region. Sunshine will return on Wednesday and Thursday, helping bump temperatures into the low 30s. A weak disturbance may move through Friday evening, possibly bringing a mix of rain or snow depending on how quickly temperatures cool down.