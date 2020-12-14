Rochester businesses react to new COVID-19 relief package

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — A seventh special session for Minnesota lawmakers is aimed at passing a $216 million relief package.

“While I’m grateful, it’s not enough,” said Matt Remick, Rochester Athletic Club Owner talking about the portion his business would get. “I mean, it’s about the equivalent of one percent of our annual payroll, it covers a little over a month and a half of what our property tax is or what our utilities are but we’ve been currently shut down for almost a third of the year.”

The COVID-19 relief package has about $100 million set aside for restaurants, bars, and health clubs. With another $102 million going to individual counties to distribute to other local businesses in need. The final $14 million will be for conference centers and movie theaters.

“We at the West End got no help, we are getting no PPP money,” said Christine Stahl, Owner of The Tap House and The Tap House West End. “I don’t expect that this new money that’s coming out today will benefit the West End at all. We don’t have the financial history that you need to show for getting that money. Our hope is that we will get that money for the downtown location and that will help out with those bills, because they don’t stop coming. We are completely shut downtown, we are not doing to-go food, but you shut your doors and the bills don’t stop coming.”

While both owners say the additional funding is a step in the right direction, but they both agree that they need more support.

“It’s a start,” Remick said. “I mean, it’s like throwing the life preserver to somebody and we still need to get somebody to come out and rescue us with the boat.”

“And absolutely it will help out and pay the bills, that kind of thing, but the big thing that’s being overlooked here is the employee,” Stahl said. “We are how many days out from Christmas and we have unemployment money running out this week and next week for the majority, if not most or all, of our employees.”

One agreement already reached in the special session, was for a 13 week extension of unemployment benefits. That is expected to begin on Dec. 27.