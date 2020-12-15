Drive-by holiday parade to honor Rochester’s frontline health care workers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — Frontline health care workers are getting a special salute in Rochester.

On Tuesday night, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service is leading a parade of public safety vehicles through parts of downtown Rochester. Some of the vehicles will have holiday lighting.

Santa Claus is expected to ride along, as well as Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.

The parade will begin around 7 p.m. along 4th Street SW near the Water Tower, stop briefly at the main entrance of Mayo Clinic Saint Marys and end at Olmsted Medical Center’s main campus.

Organizers want to remind everyone attending to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.