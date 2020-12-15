Mayo Clinic frontline workers share experiences battling the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — The pandemic has taken a toll on all of us, especially frontline workers who have been battling the virus head on.

A panel of Mayo Clinic healthcare workers from Florida, Arizona and the Midwest shared their experiences in an online forum Tuesday.

“I would say this year has been a bit of a rollercoaster,” said Carly Windschitl, a COVID-19 Progressive Care unit Registered Nurse at Mayo Clinic’s Arizona campus.

Whether it’s in an office behind a desk, in a lab, or working in a hospital room, every role of the healthcare field has been crucial during the pandemic.

“It’s a disease that’s been hard to predict the course of, so you never really know exactly what to expect,” Windschitl said. “But I do feel like we have good PPE. Staffing is a little questionable because of people being out for quarantine or exposure.”

Health care workers have faced many challenges throughout the year and successfully found ways to learn and adapt, especially as the number of positive cases increased rapidly.

“So it kind of went from maybe we’ll see one, two, three COVID patients in a shift to pretty much start to finish, everyday, COVID patients all the time,” said Jeremy Perso, an Intensive Care Unit Registered Respiratory Therapist at Mayo Clinic in southwest Wisconsin.

“Prior to this, we would see anywhere from 140 to 180 patients a day,” said Heidi Leibold, a Registered Nurse at the Infusion Therapy Center at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. “Starting in November, we opened a second off-site location for COVID positive patients. So because of that we’ve been seeing our volume of patients increase each day from 20 to 30.”

And as some hospital stays range from days to more than a month, Mayo staff members have relied on technology to keep patients and families connected.

“I’m helping educate our patient and family when they are not together and connected with one another and using tools that we don’t normally use such as iPad and things for our patients and helping them stay connected with their families have been one of the most rewarding yet challenging things,” said Jon Clark, a COVID-19 Intensive Care unit Registered Respiratory Therapist at Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Several health professionals speaking Tuesday also mentioned how frustrating and disheartening it is for them to see people not taking this pandemic seriously.