Minnesota reports 2,340 more COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Tuesday that 21 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Eleven of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

A total of 4,483 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported. MDH said 2,928 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Tuesday’s update that another 2,340 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Forty-seven of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 384,164 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 28,954 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 10,672 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered “probable cases.”

The first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine began arriving in Minnesota on Monday, including about 975 doses of the vaccine which arrived at Olmsted Medical Center Hospital that morning. The initial vaccine rollout will focus on frontline health care workers and residents of the state’s long-term care facilities.

MDH also reported 32,117 COVID-19 tests in Tuesday’s update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 4,965,904. The Department said about 2,787,251 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, noting that some people get tested more than once.

The Department said 351,820 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

MDH said a total of 19,785 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,286 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.