UPDATE: Suspect in Austin assault is in custody, police say

UPDATE 10:55 a.m.: Authorities confirmed to KTTC that the suspect in the assault is now in custody. Austin Police said there is no current threat to the public.

Police said the victims were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System Austin. Police have not confirmed to KTTC how many people were involved.

This is a developing story.

AUSTIN, Minn. (FOX47) — Police are currently at the scene of an assault in Austin.

According to a news release from Austin Police Department on Tuesday morning, a “serious” assault took place in the 800 Block of 3rd Avenue NW. Police have not reported yet how many people were involved.

APD said the scene is secure and medical resources are at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.