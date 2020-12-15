Slight chance for snow Friday

Temperatures the next ten days will be all over the place for SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. High temperatures will jump into the middle and upper 30s by the upcoming weekend with some areas reaching near 40° by next Monday. Long-range guidance is suggesting a blast of cold arctic air moving into the upper Midwest just before Christmas. High temperatures on Christmas Eve and Christmas could be stuck in the middle teens!

Not much has changed in terms of snow chances before Christmas. Light snow will be possible overnight Friday into Saturday morning. The max amount of snow from that system would be around 1" for some isolated areas. Even if we saw accumulating snow on Friday, it wouldn't stick around with the warm temperatures expected Sunday and Monday. The best chance for snow still appears to be the 22-24th with a small clipper system potentially moving through the area.

Dry conditions are likely through the majority of the week. Sunny skies will move back in Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Conditions this weekend will be fairly decent. Highs will be in the lower 30s and upper 20s on Saturday with partly sunny skies. Then on Sunday, highs return to the upper 30s approaching 40°.