Federal indictment: Waseca man defrauded travel agents of nearly $500,000

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) — An FBI investigation found that the owner of a Waseca travel agency defrauded at least 36 travel agents of nearly $500,000.

U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald announced a federal indictment on Wednesday morning, charging 44-year-old Matthew Schumacher with four counts of wire fraud.

He was the owner of Travel Troops and Vacation Agent Nation, which were travel agencies based in Waseca.

According to the indictment, as the owner of “Travel Troops” and “Vacation Agent Nation,” he told travel agents that they would receive higher commission payments from airlines and resorts if they went through him.

Schumacher entered service agreements with travel agents to collect commission payments on their behalf from airports, resorts and cruises. But instead of distributing those payments to the travel agents, investigators said that he kept commission money for himself.

The indictment states that Schumacher misappropriated $484,000. He allegedly deposited $160,000 into his personal account, used $150,000 to fund travel around the world and purchased more than $3,000 worth of electronics at Best Buy.

Schumacher also used the payments for “retail purchases, restaurant bills, car payments, credit card bills, StubHub ticket purchases, and loan payments,” according to investigators.

“Schumacher tried to retain his travel agents’ money and to lull them into a false sense of security by, among other things, providing the travel agents with partial payments and by giving them materially false and fraudulent information,” the indictment said.

Schumacher’s first court appearance is in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis on Jan. 4.