Minnesota reports 92 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,279 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Wednesday that 92 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Fifty-four of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said. One of the people who died was an inmate of a jail or prison.

A total of 4,575 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported. The Department said 2,982 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Wednesday’s update that another 2,279 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Seventy-one of the people who tested positive were reportedly residents of Olmsted County. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

The Department also reported 19,644 COVID-19 tests in Wednesday’s update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 4,985,470. MDH said about 2,793,893 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

A total of 386,412 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 29,220 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 10,910 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered “probable cases.”

State health officials said 356,384 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH said a total of 19,980 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,323 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

On Wednesday at 1:15 p.m., Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to announce the next steps in the state’s response to COVID-19. He is expected to extend the closure of state’s bars and restaurants for indoor dining service through the holiday season.