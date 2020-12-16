MSHSL outlines return for high school sports following Gov. Walz guidance

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — The Minnesota State High School League said in an online statement Wednesday afternoon, practice for winter sports can begin on Jan. 4.

That announcement follows one earlier from Gov. Tim Walz about the next round of regulations in the state’s effort to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the first competition date is not yet announced, MSHSL bylaws mandate at least ten days of practice before competition for all sports except alpine and nordic skiing. Those sports only require five practice days.

The MSHSL Board has made it clear it wants winter state tournaments to happen in some fashion.