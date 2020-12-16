Olmsted County, Mayo Clinic officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine rollout

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — Health care providers and officials in Olmsted County are carefully working through the COVID-19 vaccination preparations and procedures before fully rolling out the dosing plan next week.

They’re also excited.

“Nine months later, today I can finally say that we are ready to begin the ending of the pandemic,” said Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs.

With doses already in the county there is also widespread support among the officials and professionals for taking the vaccine. That’s despite the possibility of side effects.

“One of the things that happens is that you get an immune response to the vaccine and hence you can get some fatigue, chills and you can get some headaches,” said Mayo Clinic infectious disease specialist Dr. Abinash Virk.

The possibility of different vaccines becoming available in the next few weeks or months is also factoring into the distribution plan.

“[We’re] looking at trying to vaccinate firefighters in Eyota. The Moderna vaccine might be a better option,” said Briggs.

Another big factor in terms of distribution in the county is Rochester being home to thousands of health care providers.

“It all depends on how many doses Minnesota gets and how Minnesota then decides to allocate it,” said Virk.

“Right now our forecasting goes out about two weeks on how much vaccine is coming,” added Briggs.

Even after someone gets their doses, the same general safety precautions we’ve had since the beginning will still be in effect.

“Our recommendation is going to be for now that even if you’ve been vaccinated you continue to wear a mask when you’re are around others,” said Briggs.