Pleasant midweek sunshine; a slow warm-up is ahead

A bright and pleasant Wednesday

Mild air is slowly building into the region today as we enjoy peaceful weather between storm systems in the Upper Mississippi Valley. We'll have mostly sunny skies throughout the day with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s and just a hint of a southerly breeze.

A late week warm-up

We'll have sunshine with a few passing clouds during the day Thursday with high temperatures in the lower 30s. Winds again tomorrow will be light, from the south.

Those southerly winds will become a bit gustier on Friday as a larger storm system moves into the region from the northern Plains. Even with thickening cloud cover, temperatures will make their way into the mid and upper 30s in the afternoon. Wind chills will be in the 20s, though, as those winds will occasionally reach 25 miles per hour. Light snow will develop late in the afternoon, continuing through the evening with less than an inch of accumulation expected. Those quick bursts of snow may reduce visibility at times and create some slick patches on roads and highways during the evening.

A bright, quiet weekend

Colder air will pour into the area on raw northwest winds behind Friday's storm system for Saturday. We'll have abundant sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures in the upepr 20s. Wind chill levels will be in the teens with wind gusts around 20 miles per hour expected.

Sunday looks a bit warmer with brisk south winds. Expect occasional sunshine throughout the day with highs in the upper 30s.

Mild weather early next week

Mild air will linger at least for the early portion of next week. High temperatures Monday will be especially mild with readings in the lower 40s possible for the afternoon hours. A raw west breeze will make it feel a bit cooler than that as a weak storm system grazes the area to the north.

After a bright and cool Tuesday, another storm system will bring a chance for rain and snow to the area next Wednesday. As it stands right now, only a minor coating of snowfall will be possible from that system with high temperatures in the mid and upper 30s.

A brutally cold Christmas is possible

Bitterly cold air will pour into the region for Christmas Eve next Thursday on the heels of Wednesday's storm system. We'll have sunshine and raw winds with high temperatures in the teens and overnight temperatures around zero. Christmas Day looks less windy and perhaps slightly warmer with high temperatures in the teens and low 20s expected.

Here is your morning weather update from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt: