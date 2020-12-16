REPORT: Murder victim in Austin died defending his mother

AUSTIN, Minn. (FOX 47) — The victim killed Tuesday in Austin intervened when his mother was attacked by the suspect, according to court documents released Wednesday.

The statement of probable cause states the suspect, 27-year-old Jaime Vaca, stabbed both victims at the home where all three lived after an argument escalated.

Police responded just before 9 a.m. Tuesday to a call that people were injured from a stabbing in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue NW.

Officers found the mother bleeding in the front yard of the home and located her son, a minor, inside on a couch.

Police report the boy was “covered in blood and struggling to breathe.” He was taken by ambulance to a nearby Mayo Clinic Health System hospital before being flown by Mayo One to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys in Rochester. The boy later died from his wounds.

According to the report, Vaca was found inside a bathroom and was subdued by a stun gun after he refused to drop a knife. He was later treated for minor injuries.

Police then found five more children hiding upstairs.

While being interviewed by police, investigators state Vaca said he had quit his job the night before and was arguing with the murder victim’s mother in the hours leading up to the attack.

Also in that interview report, Vaca admitted to putting the woman in a chokehold and that her son tried to save her. He claimed to “black out” after seeing the knife, but recalled stabbing both victims in the neck.

Vaca said the mother was able to escape and call for help when he attacked her son. The report states Vaca “ran upstairs and kissed his kids goodbye” after the woman got away.

Documents also show, when police told Vaca the boy had died from his wounds, he said “I’m a murderer” and put his head down.

The victim’s name and age have not yet been released.

Vaca is facing charges including 2nd degree murder, 2nd degree attempted murder and 1st degree assault.