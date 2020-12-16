Rochester parent reacts to in-person learning decision; Pine Island official talks changes

(KTTC) -- On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced elementary schools can begin in-person learning starting Jan. 8.

"The safest and best place for many of our children to be is in that classroom. We believe we have both the experience. The knowledge and the resources necessary to make that not only an emotionally and academically safe place but a physically healthy safe place for those students to be," Walz said. "What we do know is our youngest children are less susceptible to serious complications. And I don't want to minimize that, one child getting COVID is too many. But what we've learned is how to reduce that spread."

Rachael Majorowicz, mother of Mason, a fifth-grader at Rochester's Jefferson Middle school, said her son has adjusted to distance learning and knows he will be happy to be around his school friends.

"I'm fully comfortable with that. I think the data supports it. Even before they closed down the elementary schools, there really wasn't a high transmission rate in schools, especially at Jefferson," she said.

Majorowicz hopes the adjustments are accommodating for educators.

"As long as the teachers feel safe and supported. They're really the higher risk than the kids are," she said.

Some districts like Kasson-Mantorville, and Pine Island, are already offering in-person learning for children K through 5. But the governor's announcement makes all schools add extra protective layers for teachers.

"Today's announcement for us, the greatest changes are that all staff will be required to wear both a mask and a shield. So that will be a new change for us," said Tammy Champa, Pine Island Superintendent.

Majorowicz is also comfortable with teachers wearing an extra layer of protection because she does that when working with her patients at Mayo Clinic.

"The same would be true for a teacher's setting certainly as well too, and maybe if not more because you have a lot more kids in a group around you, as well. So I would fully support that for the teachers if they're able to do that. That's the part I am a little more concerned about. If the schools are able to get those safety precautions," she said.

The new rules also include COVID-19 testing.

"The other thing that will be a change for us that staff will have the option to receive testing every other week so we need to have a plan for what our protocol will look for that," Champa said.

Champa believes the adjustments will work themselves out to ensure learning is done well.

"Sometimes we spend more time planning and interpreting what some of our challenges and obstacles might be and once you get kids back in the system. Some of those things just fall in place. So it just feels better when our kids are back with us in our schools," she said.

Rochester Public Schools told us it plans to announce its next learning model on Jan. 8.

