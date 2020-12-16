Temperature rollercoaster before the holidays

We've seen cool temperatures for the past few days, even dipping below average for the first time in weeks. We're in for quite the change in temperatures as we approach Christmas.





Cold air will begin to move out of the region in the next few days. By the start of next week, we'll be seeing high temperatures nearing the low 40s! The warmth won't last long though, cooler air will move in just in time for the holidays. High temperatures could be staying in the teens for Christmas day.

Quiet conditions will continue tomorrow with partly sunny skies, temperatures in the low 30s. Clouds return for Friday with a slight chance for snow late on Friday. Trace amounts are expected by Saturday morning, and anything that does accumulate won't last long as temperatures warm.

We aren't giving up hope on a White Christmas just yet - a system could move through just before Christmas on Tuesday and Wednesday.