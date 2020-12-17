Bright and pleasant today; warmer temps ahead in the coming days

Bright and tranquil today

Our peaceful, pleasant weather spell continues today as we look to enjoy occasional sunshine, light winds, and temperatures that will be slightly warmer than the seasonal average. Expect partly sunny skies throughout the day with just a hint of a southerly breeze. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 30s which is about five degrees above the mid-December standard.

Friday evening snow

A clipper-type storm system will swing through the Upper Mississippi Valley Friday, bringing clouds, gusty winds, and then snow chances for the evening hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with south winds reaching 30 miles per hour at times, keeping wind chill values in the upper 20s for much of the day. As for snowfall, there won't be much. At this point, it looks like less than a quarter-inch of accumulation can be expected between sunset and midnight Friday, just enough to potentially create slick spots on some roads and bridges so keep that in mind for Friday evening.

A sunny, quiet weekend

High pressure will move into the region from the west for Saturday, bringing bright sunshine and a lighter northwest breeze to our area. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday will be slightly breezier and a bit warmer. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 30s Sunday, more than ten degrees above the seasonal average.

Some snow next week, then colder for Christmas

Mild air will hang around for the early portion of next week. Expect sunshine with gusty west winds on Monday with high temperatures in the lower 40s. It won't feel quite as warm as the 40s, however, because of those gusty winds, but that's still unusually warm for the second half of December.

Cloud cover will thicken during the day Tuesday as a large storm system approaches from the northwest. We'll have brisk south winds and high temperatures in the mid 30s Tuesday afternoon. Light snow will be possible by Tuesday evening as that system moves in with minor accumulation overnight.

As it stands right now, we'll have occasional snow Wednesday with some accumulation in the morning and early afternoon with gusty winds and high temperaturtes in the upper 20s.

Colder air will blow into the region behind the midweek storm system next week and it looks like we'll have high temperatures in the teens for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with morning lows potentially below zero. Brr!

Here is your morning weather update from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt: