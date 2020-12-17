First COVID-19 vaccine shots to be given to staff at Mayo Clinic, OMC on Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — Local frontline health care workers at Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center will begin receiving doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

Olmsted Medical Center received a shipment of about 975 of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines on Monday. Mayo Clinic said it received its first shipment of 2,925 doses of the vaccine on Thursday at 8 a.m.

According to a news release from OMC, it will begin administering the vaccines at 11 a.m. at OMC Hospital.

The first COVID-19 shots will be administered to Mayo Clinic staff in Rochester on Friday morning. Kniely Maxwell, a registered nurse in the Emergency Department at Mayo Clinic in Florida, was the first Mayo Clinic employee to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

“OMC, Mayo Clinic, and Olmsted County Public Health continue to collaborate and follow the guidance of MDH regarding COVID-19 vaccine administration to Tier 1 front line healthcare workers, as well as for continued testing and rigorous hand hygiene, social distancing, and masking to fight the spread of COVID-19,” OMC said in a news release.