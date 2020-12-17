MNsure insurance marketplace seeing increased enrollment ahead of deadline

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — For those needing health insurance, now is the time to enroll through MNsure insurance marketplace, as the deadline to enroll is approaching quickly.

If someone is concerned about the cost of signing up for health insurance, MNsure has tax credits that can help offset the cost of premiums. According to MNsure, other ways they can help with costs is through a cost-sharing reduction, or for no-cost or low-cost coverage under Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare.

Individuals earning nearly $51,040 a year, or a family of four earning up to $104,800 a year, could qualify for financial help.

MNsure CEO Nate Clark said in Rochester, more than 67% of households that applied qualified for tax credits. He said the average credit per household get is $5,200 per year.

Clark said they have seen an increase in enrollment since Nov. 1.

“So far, we’ve seen really strong performance,” Clark said. “I would say we’ve had 114,000 to 115,000 Minnesotans who have already signed up for coverage next year. And that amount is actually higher than it was last year, about 7% higher.”

To help make the enrollment process easier for people, MNsure has special extended hours and days that they are open:

651-539-2099 (855-366-7873 outside the Twin Cities)

Saturday, December 19: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 20: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, December 21: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, December 22: 8 a.m. to midnight

Minnesotans have until Tuesday, Dec. 22 at midnight to enroll in private health insurance coverage through MNsure. Those that enroll will have coverage starting Jan. 1, 2021. For more information, visit the MNsure website.