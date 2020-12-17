UPDATE: Iowa now expecting 19.6% fewer vaccine doses this month

UPDATE: The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Thursday afternoon it’s now expecting to receive 138,300 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines this month.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Dec. 3 that Iowa would receive 172,000 total doses. The new amount is 19.59% less than the original amount. IDPH announced Wednesday night it might not receive as much as 30% of the initially anticipated amount.

The state says it’s already received 26,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The next scheduled shipment is 19,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Sunday and also 53,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which received initial approval Thursday.

The state is emphasizing these numbers are subject to change.

An IDPH spokesperson says they still plan on vaccinating nursing home residents starting the week of Dec. 28 but the process may not be completed as fast as originally planned.

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) – In a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the federal government notified IDPH there will be a 30% reduction in vaccine volume than originally anticipated.

IDPH says other states are seeing the same instance from the federal government.

The next steps are currently being outlined by the IDPH to adjust planning, and communicate with Iowa’s federal partners.

A spokesperson for the IDPH says updates will be provided as quickly as additional information is confirmed.