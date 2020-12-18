Firefighter rescues woman on East Side Lake

AUSTIN, Minn. (FOX47) — An Austin firefighter rescued a woman who was unresponsive on East Side Lake.

According to Austin Police, officers found a woman bobbing and screaming in the lake around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. But police said there was no way to safely get to her.

By the time Austin Firefighters and Mayo Clinic Ambulance arrived, the woman was unresponsive and floating in the water. One firefighter went across the lake in a rescue sled and swam to rescue the woman.

Austin Police said the woman had just begun to submerge and was just visible enough to be found. A number of firefighters were able to pull the woman and the rescuing firefighter to shore.

Still, the woman was not breathing and had no pulse. She was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin.

There is no word yet on her condition. Austin Police do not suspect foul play in this incident.

Police also said that residents should avoid going out on the ice this time of year, especially at night.