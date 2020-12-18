Light snow Friday night; Sunny and mild weekend

A quick burst of light snow will be possible Friday evening. A cold front will sweep across SE MN and NE IA producing light snow in some isolated areas. Accumulations are expected to be minor but some slick spots could form on the roads tonight!

WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

Temperatures this weekend will be above average on both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will start out cloudy Saturday with clearing skies through the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 20 and lower 30s. Winds will be light out of the NW around 5-10 mph. Highs Sunday will jump into the upper 30s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the west around 5-10 mph. There will be a chance for light/flurries Sunday night into Monday morning. Accumulating snowfall is not expected.

SNOWFALL CHANCES BEFORE CHRISTMAS:

We're still tracking a chance for light snow Tuesday into Wednesday next week. The max snowfall accumulations from that system would be around 0.5-1.0" making our chances for a "white Christmas" still slim to none.

After starting the holiday week off sunny and mild, temperatures will drop quickly just in time for Christmas. High temperatures on Christmas Eve will struggle to make it out of the single digits with overnight lows dropping near 0°. Highs on Christmas will be in the middle and upper teens with mostly sunny skies. It might not look like December for Christmas, but it sure will feel like December.

Have a great weekend!

Nick