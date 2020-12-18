Light snow possible this evening; Above normal temperatures continue

Quiet and seasonally warm conditions will continue into the next several days with a few chances for light snow ahead of Christmas. Friday will see more clouds than sunshine as we wrap up a quiet week. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 30s with breezy south winds at 10-15 mph. The late afternoon and evening could see a chance for light snow and freezing drizzle. A quick dusting of snow is possible. Will need to keep a eye out for slick spots that could develop due to the light snow and freezing drizzle.

Tonight, snow showers look to exit the region after midnight with clouds remaining and gradually decreasing by Saturday morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Weekend temperatures will remain in the low to mid 30s with widespread sunshine. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph. Sunday night could see a slight chance for light snow. Little to no accumulation is expected with this round.

Above normal temperatures are on tap for the start of the new week, highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Abundant sunshine continues into Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday night into Wednesday could see a chance for light snow. It’s too early to tell how much snow will amount from this round, but we only need there to be one inch of snow on the ground by Christmas Day for it to be considered a white Christmas.

Just in time for the holiday, a blast of Arctic air moves into the are. Christmas Eve on Thursday will only see high temperatures in the single digits. Highs in the teens are on tap for Christmas Day on Friday.