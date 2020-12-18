Minnesota experiences Pfizer vaccine shortage on first day of rollout

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- The first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine were administered Monday in Rochester and throughout Minnesota. However, the state did not get as much vaccine as was expected.

The state's 58,000 expected vaccine doses dwindled down to a little more than 33,000 doses actually arriving.

"When the orders for next week have come in, we will have received 79,959 Pfizer doses," said Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann.

It's being called a manufacturing issue on Pfizer's end making Minnesota one of 27 states receiving a smaller number of vaccines than first anticipated.

"The allocation for this week was less than one of the earlier projections," Ehresman said. "The challenge is that we can only move forward when we have vaccine. We've talked about Phase 1A. That's our healthcare workers and our long-term care residents."

"We're having to share the pie with a broader population," said MDH commissioner Jan Malcolm.

A second vaccine, Moderna, is expected next week after receiving FDA approval Friday.

"We're hearing from the feds that we will have access to 94,900 doses for Minnesota in the first shipment of this vaccine," Ehresmann said.

Of course, that is if the state actually receives that amount. Either way, state health officials are urging the public to stay calm.

"We want them to know what we're hearing. We want to be transparent but these numbers are changing very rapidly," Ehresmann said. "The public has to recognize that is happening."

It could take until spring before life goes back to normal.

"We've said for some time now that what's needed at this stage is a mix of hope and patience," said Ehresmann.

In total, state health officials report 947 healthcare workers receiving their first dose of vaccine Friday in Minnesota.