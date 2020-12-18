Minnesota reports 65 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,737 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Friday that 65 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

One of the people who died was a resident of Olmsted County who was in their 70s, MDH said. This brings the COVID-19 death toll in the county to 47.

Thirty-five of the 65 people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, health officials reported. One of the people who died was an inmate of a jail or prison.

A total of 4,723 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, MDH said. The Department said 3,070 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in Friday’s update that another 2,737 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Sixty-three of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

Also on Friday, the first COVID-19 vaccinations began in Rochester, with frontline health care workers receiving the Pfizer vaccine at Olmsted Medical Center and Mayo Clinic.

Courtesy: Olmsted County Public Health Services

A total of 391,889 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 29,835 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 11,659 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered “probable cases.”

Health officials said 360,868 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

The Department also reported 63,994 COVID-19 tests in Friday’s update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 5,096,768. MDH said about 2,826,456 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said a total of 20,323 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,383 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.