MnDOT wants your help naming a snowplow

MINNESOTA (FOX47) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants your help choosing a name for a snowplow.

Throughout the winter season, MnDOT is naming eight snowplows. The department announced the inaugural competition on its website on Thursday morning.

“It’s your time to shine, Minnesota: We need your creative, witty, punny and fun ideas for snowplow names,” MnDOT said.

On Twitter, MnDOT started things off with a pun of its own, saying it’s time to “blow us away” with your creative and fun ideas.

OK, internet – here we go!



Time to BLOW US AWAY with your creative and fun ideas for snowplow names! We'll be accepting submissions through Jan. 22, 2021 - and then you'll get to vote on your favorites in February.



Submit names here: https://t.co/oYGFLGdR6v pic.twitter.com/ijuEyFFZzo — Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) December 17, 2020

Submissions are being accepted through Jan. 22. You’ll get to vote on your favorites in February.

Click here to submit your ideas.