OMC administers first COVID-19 vaccine to employee

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — It’s a big day at Olmsted Medical Center.

The first OMC employee was vaccinated at the hospital location at 11 a.m. on Friday. She is Diane Schwarz, an emergency department nurse.

OMC received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday morning. A shipment of about 975 vaccines arrived just before 7 a.m. at the OMC

Among other OMC employees to get vaccinated on Friday: a housekeeper, a custodian, an emergency room doctor and nursing staff from various units including the COVID-19 testing clinic and other frontline health care workers.

Mayo Clinic also began vaccinating staff members on Friday morning.