Rochester man suspected in sexual assault, exposure incidents arrested

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — The Rochester Police Department said the man suspected in repeated indecent exposure incidents and a sexual assault was arrested on Thursday.

RPD said 19-year-old Zacharia Ahmed of Rochester was arrested Wednesday evening at his place of employment after a search warrant was executed at his house.

Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilenan said there are eight different victims. The last incident happened on Monday in the 500 block of 1st Street Southwest around 6:30 p.m., police said. After that incident, police were able to identify Ahmed as the suspect.

Ahmed is facing 16 charges which include felony stalking, misdemeanor indecent exposure and 4th degree criminal sexual assault.

Ahmed will be arraigned on Friday.