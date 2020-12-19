Kasson store leaves Main Street as Dodge County community loses another small business

KASSON, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Gov. Tim Walz has admitted that shutdowns this year have been hard on Minnesota businesses.

For one store, it was something they could not recover from. Selling affordable clothes and donating others, Becky's Community Closet leaving Main Street will leave a hole in Kasson's downtown.

"They just wiped businesses like me and friends of mine that had businesses in town off the map," said owner Becky Schultz.

The store was considered non-essential back during the shutdown in March.

"It's our responsibility as business owners to take care of our customers," Schultz said. "We are responsible enough to pay taxes. I wish we were responsible enough to keep our businesses open."

Business never recovered even when it opened back up.

"For us, because our prices were always under 3 dollars anyways, it didn't make sense to start an online store," added Schultz.

Becky's Community Closet was more about helping people than making money.

"The smile of people's faces when we can just load up their car when they're just starting out of getting back on their feet," Schultz said.

One person the store helped was Chad Kneeland.

"I walked in. I had nothing," he said. "I was living in a sober house."

Kneeland got clothes from Becky even cheaper than he was asking. Not long after, he has been volunteering at the store for years.

"Been here for a while. It's sad," Kneeland said. "I made it halfway in the building this morning before I started crying."

Kasson's community is losing a valuable place for affordable clothes.

"I've benefitted from this store by being able to shop for my kids on a budget," said volunteer Sierra Garcia.

The store even served as a makeshift warming shelter one winter but when it struggled, Becky's was left out in the cold.

"I wish when they say that small businesses are eligible for financial aid, they would have been honest about it," Schultz said about the lack of assistance. "We weren't eligible because we were too small."

Saturday may have been the last day but the store helped people until the doors closed for the final time.

"This week everything was 50 cents. Today, because it was my last day, everything is free," Becky's owner said.

Becky's Community Closet also helped people find resources to get back on their feet in its years in operation.

The store received many well wishes from former customers on Facebook. Schultz says they were bittersweet to read and she has many fond memories running the store.