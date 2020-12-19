Light snow possible Sunday night; Above normal temperature trend continues into next week

Chilly conditions are on tap for tonight with overnight lows in the lower 20s. Mostly to partly cloudy skies are possible with light winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunny skies are on tap for Sunday with afternoon highs in the mid 30s. Cloud cover will increase throughout the late afternoon as out next chance for snow approaches the area. Light snow is expected in the area Sunday evening, mainly after 8pm. Minor accumulation is expected with totals remaining below half of an inch. Will need to watch out for slick spots during the morning commute on Monday.

Monday and Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 30s. Strong winds between 10-20 mph are possible both days. Above normal temperatures and breezy winds continue for Wednesday with a chance for light snow during the day. It’s a little early to tell how much snow will fall and where, but since this system will move in right before Christmas, it will need to be watched closely. Temperatures are also expected to fall throughout the afternoon as a blast of Arctic air pushes into the region, just in time for the holidays.

A rather cold air mass will settle over the region Christmas Eve Day and Christmas Day on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures both days will only be in the single digits to low teens. Winds are also expected to be strong, which would create some bone chilling wind chills. Good news is that sunny skies are expected throughout the holidays and temperatures will gradually increase heading into the weekend.