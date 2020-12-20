Light snow tonight; Much colder air moves in for Christmas

We managed some sunshine in the region during the first part of today, but cloud cover has returned ahead of our next weather maker. Light snow is expected across the area tonight with minor accumulation possible. Totals will likely be less than half of an inch, but could create some slick spots of roads for the morning commute. Overnight lows will be mild in the low 30s with winds out of the west at 5-15 mph.

A few slick spots are possible during the morning commute Monday and more clouds than sunshine expected throughout the day. A stray snow shower or two may be possible during the midday, but much of the day and area will remain dry. Northwest winds will be strong throughout the day, ranging between 15-20 mph. Temperatures will be above normal as we start off the week with afternoon highs in the mid 30s on Monday. A bit more sunshine will be on tap for Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s.

Our next chance for snow arrives Wednesday with some accumulation possible, right now models are hinting around the one inch mark. Winds out of the northwest will be rather strong throughout the day, staying between 20-25 mph with higher gusts expected. Wednesday’s high temperature will likely reached early in the day, as an Arctic air mass pushes in during the afternoon. This will cause temperatures to drop throughout the second half of the day. Overnight lows are currently looking to fall near or below zero.

Plan ahead of some very chilly conditions on Christmas Eve, Thursday, as afternoon temperatures are only expected to be in the single digits. Christmas Day on Friday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper teens. Both days should see abundant sunshine during the day. Temperatures are expected to rebound back into the upper 20s by the weekend with partly sunny skies.