Windy with snow showers today and Wednesday; A frigid Christmas

Strong winds with snow showers today

A clipper-type storm system is moving through the region, generating strong winds and snow showers across the Upper Mississippi Valley today. Expect increasing clouds cover this morning with a few rounds of snow showers and sprinkles in the late morning and early afternoon hours. Just a trace amount of snowfall is expected, so nothing to shovel or plow by any means. Winds, meanwhile, will become very strong at times reaching 40 to 45 miles per hour for much of the day. A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the area from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM today. High temperatures will be in the very mild upper 30s to lower 40s, but those raw winds will keep the wind chill values in the 20s.

Clouds will be slow to clear this evening, but there will still be a chance for us to see the so-called "Christmas Star" or conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter in the southwestern sky a little after sunset. Overnight temperatures will be in the 20s and a slowly diminishing northwest breeze.

A windy midweek

Tuesday looks a little quieter, but still rather breezy, especially later in the day. We'll have sunshine and a few clouds during the day with high temperatures in the upper 30s and a southerly breeze that will increase late in the afternoon that will occasionally reach 35 miles per hour. Those winds will be developing in response to the arrival of a storm system from the northwest that will impact the middle part of our week and even a portion of Christmas Eve.

Expect a mild start to the day Wednesday, but colder air will pour into the region on the backside of the midweek storm system, dropping temperatures throughout the day. Temperatures will fall from the mid-30s around sunrise to the teens by sunset. A few snow showers will also be possible, especially in the afternoon and early evening with a minor coating of accumulation likely. As it stands now, we're expecting less than half an inch of snowfall to go with raw northwest winds that will occasionally reach 40 miles per hour, keeping wind chills in the teens.

A frigid Christmas

Arctic air will blow into the region for Christmas Eve Thursday. Even with sunshine throughout much of the day, high temperatures will only be in the single digits in most spots locally and wind chill values will be around -5 to -10.

Christmas Day looks slightly better with lighter winds and warmer afternoon temperatures. After a morning that starts slightly below zero, the afternoon will feature some sunshine and high temperatures in the upper teens.

A little warmer for the weekend

Slightly warmer air will trickle in for the weekend, meaning high temperatures will be seasonably cold with readings in the mid and upper 20s. We'll have sunshine Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 20s and then light snow showers Sunday afternoon with readings in the upper 20s again.

Here is your morning weather update from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt: