FINANCIAL RELIEF: Rochester business owners navigate myriad of problems while waiting for help

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- If signed, the announcement of a new federal relief package should help Rochester's economy in two ways. The financial assistance will aid both small businesses and the employees that had to be laid off from those stores.

Yet for many businesses, with many other obstacles on top of the pandemic, it may be a case of too little, too late.

"For some businesses, this will be a band-aid. For others, it will be a bridge to sustainability," said outgoing Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce president Kathleen Harrington.

Many local businesses received assistance last round.

"The relief we got has been great and our landlord has worked with us too. We got a few more months to see how things go," said Travis Yeager, owner of Chocalaterie Stam. "Our phrase was, 'kick the can a little further down the road.'"

"It's like a trickle compared to what my business used to be," said Ginny's Fine Fabrics' owner Ginny Smith about the financial aid.

Others missed out on the aid altogether.

"This bill really did target smaller businesses and it's focusing on those who had to shut down," Harrington said.

The chocolate store received aid last time around but would not this time.

"Our category is confectionary so it doesn't look like we're going to get any relief from that," Yager said.

Businesses have had to find different ways to reach customers.

"It's not that people stopped eating chocolate, it's just how do they get it now," said the chocolate store owner.

The chocolate shop is offering delivery and carry out. Nearby, Ginny's Fine Fabrics started a website but business is still slow.

"In the pits I'd say," Smith reflects.

She cites bad business with a change in people's shopping habits. Another issue is fewer elective surgeries and visitors at Mayo Clinic. Downtown foot traffic has almost completely dried up.

"Hospitality, retail, restaurants. They're the second largest employer in our community," Harrington said. "So much of that is dependent upon Mayo patients and employees."

Downtown construction is causing its own headaches as well.

You know people couldn't even get to my shop," Smith laughs. "There were customers who said 'Do I need a helicopter to drop me in?'"

The fabric store owner says the construction was bad timing on the city's part but is optimistic for a better future.

"I'm hoping for a little bit or normalcy," Smith said.

Normalcy could be on the horizon.

"With the assistance we're getting and the community's continued support, we'll be able to get on a path to recovery for 2021," Harrington said.

She also reminds people about recent assistance passed by the state, saying that should help Rochester businesses. The chamber president urges owners to join a seminar hosted by the chamber of commerce next month.