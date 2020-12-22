MN Attorney General takes legal action against two Freeborn County businesses for defying shutdown order

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 47) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office has filed for temporary restraining orders against three businesses.

According to a news release Tuesday night, the Pour House in Clarks Grove, The Interchange in Albert Lea and St. Patrick’s in New Prague are openly violating the ban on indoor on-premises dining in Governor Tim Walz’s Executive Order 20-99.

Ellison’s office wants a court to order those businesses to comply with the executive order and any future executive orders that apply.