Rochester girl makes annual donation ahead of Christmas

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — Ahead of Christmas, a Rochester nine-year-old is demonstrating the power of giving back.

Maya Winya started getting a small weekly allowance when she was four-years-old. At the time, her mother, Marti suggested she save some of the money throughout the year but also set some aside to donate to a local charity for Christmas.

“I’ve always wanted to stress to my kids the power of giving back,” Marti said. “That’s really what Christmas is all about.”

The act of giving back became a holiday tradition for the Winya family. Maya chooses a different charity every year to donate some of her allowance to.

This year, she chose Paws and Claws Humane Society. She said she has a deep love for animals. She adopted her cat, Frankie from the organization earlier this year.

Maya donated $28 to Paws and Claws last week. She tucked the money in a card, thanking staff and wishing them a Merry Christmas.

“It makes me feel pretty good,” Maya said. “Because, knowing that there are all these sad people in the world and animals who don’t have homes and we’re helping them out.”

Maya said she hopes the money will go toward food and beds for the animals.