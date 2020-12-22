Snow possible Wednesday, then cold air sets in for Christmas

A clipper system will move through the area tonight and tomorrow, bringing the chance for some snowfall to the area. The system will be passing to our north, keeping higher totals and greater impacts further towards the Twin Cities and to the north.

Temperatures will be a little wacky tomorrow, we'll stay mild overnight and wake up to temps near 40 degrees. We'll reach our high temperature in the morning, then temps will drop quickly as a strong cold front moves through.

Expect a few light rain showers for your morning commute, switching to snowfall around lunchtime. We'll continue with scattered snow showers through the evening.

There will be a sharp cutoff between those who will see accumulating snow and those who will stay mostly dry. About 1-3 inches is possible to the north of I-90. Trace amounts to an inch is expected south of I-90 and into northeast Iowa.

Winds will be very breezy tomorrow, so watch out for blowing snow on open roads, decreased visibility, and possible slick spots as well.

Temperatures will continue to drop Wednesday night, some areas could see sub-zero temps for Christmas Eve morning. A bit of sunshine is possible on Thursday though temperatures will stay in the single digits! We'll wake up to frigid temps for Christmas morning as well, but warm up a bit for the afternoon.