SocialICE adapting to pandemic, rebranding as ‘Improv-ICE’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX47) — SocialICE will be looking different in downtown Rochester in 2021. Even the name is changing.

Adapting to the pandemic, it will be known this time around as Improv-ICE. The Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) made the announcement by email on Tuesday morning.

“We’re leaning into the spirit of adaptation and improvisation that the pandemic has demanded of us all,” RDA Executive Director Holly Masek said. “Hence: ‘Improv-ICE’, a one-time community ice event that celebrates Rochester’s continued creativity and resilience.”

According to the news release, the annual outdoor get-together can draw crowds of up to 67,000 over its multi-day run. It had record attendance in 2020.

This February, instead of ice bars, the event will feature an ice sculpture design competition. One large sculpture will be displayed in Peace Plaza.

Design submissions from the public are open through Dec. 29 and voting will begin on Jan. 3. Click here to submit your design ideas.

Additional ice sculptures will be on display from Feb. 4-11. There will also be some unique restaurant promotions, including donors matching take-out and gift card purchases to give meals to those in need.