Blizzard Warning this afternoon; windy with rain and then snow today

Windy, falling temps today

A potent storm system is moving through the region today, keeping our winds rather gusty and cold and bringing a mixed bag of precipitation types to the area for much of our Wednesday. Warm air continues to build into the Upper Mississippi Valley ahead of the system on some strong south winds and morning temperatures in most spots locally will hover near 40 degrees. A little light rain will be possible in the mid-morning and early afternoon hours ahead of the center of that storm system. A change to snow is expected in the mid-afternoon with an inch of accumulation possible by sunset. There will also be a chance for a brief dose of freezing rain around 4:00 PM that will add to the messy weather scenario.

The evening commute looks particularly rough as bursts of light to moderate snow will be ongoing coupled with strong west and then northwest winds that will reduce visibility and coat the roads with snow and black ice. The strongest gusts will reach 45 miles per hour at times. A Blizzard Warning will be in effect for much of the area from 3:00 this afternoon through 2:00 AM Thursday because of the dangerous travel conditions and poor visibility. Temperatures this afternoon will drop from the 30s and 40s to the teens by sunset with wind chill values below zero for much of the evening. Snowfall accumulations will be in a 1-3 inch range for Rochester with up to five or six inches to the northwest. Lighter amounts are expected to the southeast, especially in northeast Iowa where only about an inch of snowfall is expected this afternoon and evening.

A frigid Christmas

Bitterly cold air will pour into the region behind our midweek storm system, making for a brutally cold Christmas Eve. We'll have occasional sunshine and clouds Thursday with morning temperatures slightly below zero and then afternoon highs in the single digits. A raw northwest wind reaching 25 miles per hour at times will keep wind chill levels around -10 to -20 all day long!

Christmas Day looks bright and chilly, but a bit less windy. We'll start the day with subzero temperatures and wind chills around -15, but warmer air will build in during the day, helping temperatures climb into the lower 20s by the end of the afternoon.

A slightly warmer weekend

Temperatures over the weekend will be much more seasonable which means above zero lows and afternoon temperatures in the 20s. We'll have sunshine and highs in the upper 20s Saturday with extra clouds and perhaps a few light snow showers or flurries Sunday as a weak storm system grazes our area to the south. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 20s with a brisk westerly breeze.

Seasonably chilly with more snow next week

We'll start next week with cold sunshine under high pressure. High temperatures will be in the teens and lower 20s for the early portion of the week. A large storm system is expected to roll in for the midweek, bringing the potential for accumulating snow. At this point, it's too early to talk about totals, but it does look like the system may take more than a day to traverse the local area, so something shovelable or plowable appears likely. New Year's Day looks drier, but cold with high temperatures in the teens.