CEASE AND DESIST: Minnesota business owners face action from state over defying shutdown orders

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 47) -- With some restaurants unable or unwilling to try outdoor dining, a few owners in our area decided to take their chances by opening doors last week.

This week, some of those businesses are in danger of consequences from the state.

"When we're being shutdown, not being allowed to do the very thing that we do, where does that leave us," asked Lisa Hanson last week, owner of The Interchange in Albert Lea.

She was joined in defying the governor's shutdown orders by another Freeborn County business, The Pour House in Clarks Grove.

"Barely any sleep in sleep in the last week. Worried about what's going to happen and if someone is going to show up," said owner Bruce Nielsen. "Are they going to come in? Are they going to try to take me away?"

The state did respond with an order.

"The state's response on our cease and desist order is if that we shut down for 72 hours, we can go back to the takeout menu," Nielsen said. "If that's where we gotta go, that's where we gotta go."

While the Pourhouse owner said he did not want to defy the governor's orders, it was something he was forced into after missing out on financial assistance earlier in the year.

"They had that stimulus package for small businesses. We signed up on it," Nielsen recalls. "Two weeks later we get an email that funds are depleted."

Not only did they not receive funding, but The Pourhouse along with The Interchange could be facing a 60 day liquor license suspension.

Nielsen says small businesses are being unfairly targeted compared to big box stores.

"They are packed solid." The Pour House's owner said. "We take good care of our customers here."

Both owners hope for a chance to prove themselves to those customers and some relaxed restrictions from the state.

"Throw us a bone. Throw us anything, 25 percent, 50 percent [capacity]. They're biting the hand that feeds them. I can't believe they don't see that yet," said Nielsen.

"We gotta open up. We gotta do this," Hanson agrees. "Let do it now Minnesota."

We reached out to Hanson Wednesday about the cease and desist order from the state. She said she would be available to make a statement after speaking to legal advisors.