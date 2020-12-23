HOLIDAY TRAVEL: RST and Rochester Shuttle Service compare travel to 2019

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — Millions of people across the United States are traveling for the holidays, despite health experts warning people not to.

The TSA said it’s screened nearly a million passengers on Tuesday. That number is down a million people since the same day last year.

“I am going to Knoxville, Tennessee to see my daughter,” said Cody Evanson, a RST traveler.”

Evanson was one of many who booked a flight locally.

RST said there are changes in the numbers of passengers during the holiday travel season.

“This week we have seen a little bit of an uptick of people traveling for the holidays, but certainly fewer than we have seen in past years,” said Tiana O’Connor, RST’s marketing and communications manager. “At this time we’re seeing 30 percent of the passengers than we would have in December of 2019.”

The Rochester Shuttle Service is also seeing a change.

“It’s reduced. But it’s been reduced all year because of COVID. So we weren’t expecting it to be all of a sudden back to normal for the week,” said Adam Pierce, manager.

On Wednesday, a blizzard caused flight cancellations and unsafe road conditions which created delays for shuttles.

“We are anticipating probably 45 minutes extra travel time to go the Twin Cities,” Pierce said.

However, the weather won’t stop many from trying to get to their destinations.

Besides weather concerns, health is another big issue.

“This type of travel is risky. Particularly if people start congregating, when they get to their destination in larger crowds in indoor settings,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious Diseases Director. “I’m afraid that if in fact, we see this happen, we will have a surge that’s superimposed upon the difficult situation we are already in.”

Despite the warning, thousands of flights are still booked.

Passengers like Evanson are following travel guidelines and hoping for a healthy holiday.

“Just wearing the mask, and maintaining 6 feet,” he said.