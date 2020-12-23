Rochester Salvation Army wraps up Christmas preparations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) — The Rochester Salvation Army wrapped up its Christmas preparations Wednesday but they want people to know that they are still available if needed.

The organization has been working nonstop since Thanksgiving. With this difficult year, like most organizations, they’ve had to adapt. From drive- thru Thanksgiving dinner pick-up, to virtual red kettles; they’ve kept up.

The Salvation Army will not be holding its annual Christmas dinner this year, and it won’t have Christmas Eve church service. Major Lisa Mueller said the city wants to reduce the number of people gathering.

There will be a dinner for those experiencing homelessness at the Mayo Civic Center, hosted by the city and The Landing.

Mueller said that even though this holiday season may not be joyous for everyone, she is hopeful for better days ahead.

“We’re still here,” Mueller said. “We’re still working to provide food, to provide clothing, to provide shelter. Just hang on.”

People were still picking up toys Wednesday morning. The organization served more than 500 families and gave out more than 8,000 toys this year.

On Thursday, Christmas Eve morning, Mayo Clinic will announce how much money was raised during last weekends “Virtual Red Kettle” campaign.

For people in crisis, they can call the Salvation Army for assistance at 507-779-9082.